Armadale Capital Plc UK Regulatory Announcement: AGM Statement

Armadale, the AIM quoted investment company focused on natural resource projects in Africa, is holding its annual general meeting at 11.00 am today at 55 Gower Street, London, WC1E 6HQ. At the meeting Nick Johansen, Director of Armadale, will make the following statement: "2016 was a pivotal year for Armadale, which saw the Company reassess its evolving investment portfolio and ultimately saw the business shift towards a new project and commodity - graphite.

