Angola: Funds urgently needed as refugee influx from DR Congo overwhelming services, warns UN agency

A UNHCR field officer and a team of volunteers begin waste clean-up at the Cacanda reception centre, Angola where thousands of refugees from DRC are sheltering. Photo: UNHCR/Pumla Rulashe 12 June 2017 – As refugees fleeing violence and communal tensions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continue to arrive in neighbouring Angola, the United Nations refugee agency has appealed for more resources to cope with the influx and to provide those coming with the support they urgently need.

