AIF shortlists top 10 nominees for Innovation Prize for Africa 2017
The African Innovation Foundation has announced the top 10 nominees who will be contending for the 2017 Innovation Prize for Africa , to be awarded in Accra, Ghana on 18th July 2017. Innovators from nine African countries including Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Kenya, Liberia, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe have been shortlisted for the prestigious Prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
