African park rangers urge Hong Kong ivory sales ban

African park rangers urged Hong Kong lawmakers to approve a ban on ivory sales but warned that giving in to traders' demands for compensation would fuel more elephant poaching. Lawmakers and officials heard public submissions from the rangers and other groups last week on the government's long-awaited proposal to prohibit all local ivory trading by 2021.

