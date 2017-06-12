Abuja, Lagos among top 60 most expens...

Abuja, Lagos among top 60 most expensive cities globally-survey

16 hrs ago

Lagos and Abuja ranked 29th and 59th respectively as the most expensive cities to live in a 2017 global cost of living survey. The 23rd Cost of Living Survey carried out by Mercer, the world's largest human resource consulting firm, found that African, Asian, and European cities dominated the 2017 list of most expensive locations for working abroad.

Chicago, IL

