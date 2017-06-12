12 armed men killed in DRC
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 12 armed men who Thursday attacked the city of Beni city in the North Kivu province to free Allied Democratic Force prisoners, have been killed by the army, Anadolu reported. A security officer in North Kivu, Lt Roland Bashali told Anadolu Agency that a group of armed men attempted to break into the prison in Beni.
