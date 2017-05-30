Zimbabwe: Air Zimbabwe Joins the League of 'Flying Coffins'

The first time I visited the Democratic Republic of Congo at the turn of the millennium, I was struck by the country's lackadaisical attitude to aviation safety. In Kinshasa, I came face-to-face with the frightening phenomena of "flying coffins" and "widow-makers", rickety old aeroplanes, which mostly comprised ancient Antonovs dumped in Central Africa by the Soviet Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.