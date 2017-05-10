WHO on DR Congo's Ebola outbreak

The Minister of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo , Dr Oly Ilunga Kalenga, has informed the World Health Organization of "an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease " in Likati health district , more than 1300 kilometres from Kinshasa in the northern DRC, following confirmation of the disease by the National Biomedical Research Institute , the national reference laboratory. ''Of the five blood specimens taken from suspected cases and analysed at INRB, one has tested positive for Ebola virus using real-time polymerase chain reaction,'' the Minister of Public Health indicated in a letter to the WHO representative in the DRC, and requested ''support from WHO to strengthen the response to this outbreak''.

Chicago, IL

