WHO Declares Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak In DR Congo After Three Deaths
In this undated colorized transmission electron micrograph file image made available by the CDC shows an Ebola virus virion. Health authorities are investigating nine suspected cases of Ebola in a remote corner of northern Congo including two deat The declaration of a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease in the DRC came after the country's health ministry officially notified the WHO of a "lab-confirmed case" of the disease from the northeast part of the country.
