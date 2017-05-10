WHO confirms second Ebola case in Con...

WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 14 The World Health Organization on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases. Health officials are trying to trace 125 people thought to be linked to the cases, WHO's Congo spokesman Eugene Kabambi said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC