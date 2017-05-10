WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
May 14 The World Health Organization on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases. Health officials are trying to trace 125 people thought to be linked to the cases, WHO's Congo spokesman Eugene Kabambi said.
