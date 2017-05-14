WHO announces 2 more suspected Ebola ...

WHO announces 2 more suspected Ebola cases in Congo

14 hrs ago Read more: News Today

Kinshasa: The World Health Organization has identified two more suspected cases of the deadly Ebola virus a day after declaring an outbreak in Congo. The UN agency said yesterday there are now 11 suspected cases, including three reported deaths, in Likati in Congo's northern Bas-Uele Province.

Chicago, IL

