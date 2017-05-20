Who Afro Ebola update, May 19: 32 cas...

Who Afro Ebola update, May 19: 32 cases, 4 deaths

WHO, UN Agencies, International organizations, non-governmental organizations and partners continue to support the Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of Congo to rapidly investigate and respond to the outbreak of Ebola virus disease in Likati Health Zone, Bas Uele Province located in the northeast of the country. On 19 May 2017, three new EVD cases were reported, including one probable case in Ngayi and two suspected cases in a new health area called Ngabatala.

