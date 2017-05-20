UPDATE 2-Congo plans to re-introduce ...

UPDATE 2-Congo plans to re-introduce mining code revision next week

Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday. The government of Africa's largest copper producer suspended consideration of the revised code in March 2016 due to low commodity prices.

