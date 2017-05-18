UPDATE 1-Tackling Ebola outbreak in remote Congo presents huge challenge - WHO
LONDON, May 18 An Ebola outbreak affecting up to 20 people in an extremely remote area in the Democratic Republic of Congo presents a high risk at a national level, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. In an update on an outbreak that officials believe began in late April, the United Nations health agency said there were two confirmed and 18 suspected cases of Ebola infection.
