UPDATE 1-Congo revises 2017 GDP growth forecast to 3.5 pct from 4.9 pct
May 26 Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday revised its forecast for 2017 gross domestic product growth downward to 3.5 percent from 4.9 percent previously, a government spokesman said. Congo's oil and mining sectors account for over 95 percent of export revenues.
