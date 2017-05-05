UN Security Council calls for swift i...

UN Security Council calls for swift implementation of power transfer deal in DRC

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

UNITED NATIONS , May 4 -- The UN Security Council on Thursday called upon all parties concerned to carry out a peace accord signed in December 2016 in an effective, swift and timely manner for "a peaceful transfer of power" in the Democratic Republic of Congo . "The members of the Security Council expressed their concern at the challenges facing the implementation of the 31 December 2016 agreement, they noted that the signatories of the agreement were unable to reach a consensus on the special arrangements of the agreement signed on 27 April by some, but not all, of the signatories of the agreement," the council said in a press statement issued here.

Read more at Xinhuanet.

Chicago, IL

