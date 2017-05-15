UN: Armed rebels in C. African Republ...

UN: Armed rebels in C. African Republic city agree to leave

9 hrs ago

Hundreds of armed rebels have agreed to withdraw from Central African Republic's city of Bangassou which they attacked over the weekend, killing a peacekeeper at a nearby U.N. base and displacing hundreds, the United Nations said Monday. Cardinal Dieudonne Nzapalainga of Bangui led negotiations with the Christian rebels to stop the violence.

