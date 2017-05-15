UN: Armed rebels in C. African Republic city agree to leave
Hundreds of armed rebels have agreed to withdraw from Central African Republic's city of Bangassou which they attacked over the weekend, killing a peacekeeper at a nearby U.N. base and displacing hundreds, the United Nations said Monday. Cardinal Dieudonne Nzapalainga of Bangui led negotiations with the Christian rebels to stop the violence.
