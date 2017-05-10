UN agency works to fill humanitarian vacuum in north DR Congo after aid groups' departure

Internally displaced persons in Bweramana camp, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, collect food items. Photo: OCHA/Vicky Prekabo 22 May 2017 – The United Nations migration agency is responding to the urgent humanitarian needs of more than 27,000 displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern province of North Kivu, after many relief aid organizations left camps.

