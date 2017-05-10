UN agency works to fill humanitarian ...

UN agency works to fill humanitarian vacuum in north DR Congo after aid groups' departure

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: United Nations

Internally displaced persons in Bweramana camp, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, collect food items. Photo: OCHA/Vicky Prekabo 22 May 2017 – The United Nations migration agency is responding to the urgent humanitarian needs of more than 27,000 displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern province of North Kivu, after many relief aid organizations left camps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC