UN agency works to fill humanitarian vacuum in north DR Congo after aid groups' departure
Internally displaced persons in Bweramana camp, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, collect food items. Photo: OCHA/Vicky Prekabo 22 May 2017 – The United Nations migration agency is responding to the urgent humanitarian needs of more than 27,000 displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern province of North Kivu, after many relief aid organizations left camps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC