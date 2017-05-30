UN: 400,000 Children in DRC at Risk of Malnutrition
The United Nations Children's Fund says, May 24, 2017, nearly 400,000 children face acute risk of malnutrition in Greater Kasai in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Nearly 400,000 children face acute risk of malnutrition in Greater Kasai in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Nations Children's Fund said Wednesday.
