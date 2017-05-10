U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says U.S. res...

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says U.S. reserves right to be protectionist

Read more: Reuters

May 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday that United States reserves the right to be protectionist on trade, but noted that his international counterparts are growing more comfortable with the Trump administration's economic agenda. "We do not want to be protectionist but we reserve our right to be protectionist to the extent that we believe trade is not free and fair," Mnuchin told a news conference at the end of a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial democracies.

