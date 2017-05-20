Two men to face trial in Congo murder...

Two men to face trial in Congo murder of UN investigators

KINSHASA: A military prosecutor in Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday that two men would soon face trial for the murder of two U.N. investigators and denied that Congolese forces were implicated in the crime. U.N. investigators Michael Sharp, an American, and Zaida Catalan, a Swede, were killed in March in central Congo's Kasai region, where hundreds have died since last July in an insurrection against the government.

