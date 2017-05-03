Today Is the World Press Freedom Day

The World Press Freedom Day is annually celebrated on May 3. It was established by the UN General Assembly in December 1993 and it is the day of protection of press freedom, assessment of the state of its freedom worldwide, public notice of freedom of the press, communication of media professionals and the memory of journalists who have lost their lives in force of professional duties. In 2017, Belarus maintained 153 point among 180 countries of the world.

