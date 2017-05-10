This child being abused in a cobalt m...

This child being abused in a cobalt mine is why Apple is trying to fix the mining business

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The kid in the middle of this photo is 8 years old, his name is Dorsen, and the man next to him is threatening to hit him if he screws up again. They are both standing in the pouring rain, in ankle-deep mud, in a cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a lot of the cobalt used in Apple's iPhone batteries comes from.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC