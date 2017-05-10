This child being abused in a cobalt mine is why Apple is trying to fix the mining business

The kid in the middle of this photo is 8 years old, his name is Dorsen, and the man next to him is threatening to hit him if he screws up again. They are both standing in the pouring rain, in ankle-deep mud, in a cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a lot of the cobalt used in Apple's iPhone batteries comes from.

