The Best Defense Is No Offense: Why Cuts to UN Troops in Congo Could Be a Good Thing

Following strong pressure from the Trump administration to downsize peacekeeping across the board, the United Nations Security Council cut by 3,600 the authorised troop levels for the UN Peacekeeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo . This decision came only days after 40 Congolese police were beheaded and two UN-contracted experts and their interpreter were killed by militia members, and amidst warnings by many Western countries that now is a bad time to draw down the UN in the country.Earlier in March, UN Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres had in fact Earlier in March, UN Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres had in fact requested additional police units for MONUSCO to address the growing risks of violence .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Our World 2.0.