Tanzania: Rukwa Residents Cautioned O...

Tanzania: Rukwa Residents Cautioned Over Ebola Outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

REGIONAL authorities in Rukwa and Katavi regions have allayed fear over the outbreak of Ebola reported in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo , insisting that so far there are no reported cases in the country. Similarly, the two regions have so far dispatched medical kits and health workers to villages along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika as well as embarking on an Ebola sensitisation mission which involves holding a series of public rallies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC