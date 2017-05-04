Tallahassee-area schools work to accl...

Tallahassee-area schools work to acclimate refugee children

In the last couple of years, Leon County has started receiving refugees mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Syria, countries razed and ravaged by war. Some of these children have endured considerable trauma, including having witnessed violence against their own parents, hearing shattering airstrikes and living on close to nothing in refugee camps.

