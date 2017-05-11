Smile Telecoms appoints Ahmad Farroukh to its board to lead operations

Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd , a Pan-African telecommunications group with operations in Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ahmad Farroukh to its Board as Executive Director, Operations, effective 1 May 2017. Ahmad is an experienced telecoms executive with a distinguished record of commercial success, extensive experience working in Africa and an impressive ability to drive strategy and profitability in accordance with international standards.

