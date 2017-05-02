Podcast: Security and Politics in Cen...

Podcast: Security and Politics in Central Africa

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: CFR.org

Activists for the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, Democratic Republic of Congo's largest opposition party, show 'yellow cards' to express their view against the delay in presidential election, in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 18, 2016. In this episode of Africa in Transition, John Campbell speaks with Richard Moncrieff and EJ Hogendoorn of the International Crisis Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC