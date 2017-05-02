Podcast: Security and Politics in Central Africa

Activists for the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, Democratic Republic of Congo's largest opposition party, show 'yellow cards' to express their view against the delay in presidential election, in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 18, 2016. In this episode of Africa in Transition, John Campbell speaks with Richard Moncrieff and EJ Hogendoorn of the International Crisis Group.

