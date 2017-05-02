Podcast: Security and Politics in Central Africa
Activists for the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, Democratic Republic of Congo's largest opposition party, show 'yellow cards' to express their view against the delay in presidential election, in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 18, 2016. In this episode of Africa in Transition, John Campbell speaks with Richard Moncrieff and EJ Hogendoorn of the International Crisis Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC