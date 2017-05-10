One person every second displaced by ...

One person every second displaced by conflict, disaster

Read more: RTE.ie

More than 31 million people, or one person every second, were uprooted in their home country in 2016 because of conflicts and disasters, an aid group has said. Numbers will grow unless the underlying causes such as climate change and political turmoil are tackled, according to data by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre , which is part of aid agency Norwegian Refugee Council.

Chicago, IL

