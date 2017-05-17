Norwegian-British man freed from Cong...

Norwegian-British man freed from Congo jail: PM

Read more: Reuters

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Foreign Minister Borge Brende speak at news conference after the release of Norwegian-British national Joshua French from a Congo prison, in Oslo, Norway May 17, 2017. NTB Scanpix/Trje Pedersen/via A Norwegian man jailed for life in Democratic Republic of Congo for murder and espionage has been freed and returned to Norway, the Scandinavian country's prime minister said on Wednesday.

