Next 25 Articles

A Florida man who once had common neo-Nazi beliefs with his two roommates killed them after he converted to Islam, claiming they had disrespected his faith, police say. Devon Arthurs, 18, of Tampa, told police he shot Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18, on Friday at the Hamptons at Tampa Palms complex after becoming upset about widespread anti-Muslim sentiment, saying he "wanted to bring attention to the cause," according to a police report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

Chicago, IL

