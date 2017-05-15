Massive funding shortfall puts South ...

Massive funding shortfall puts South Sudanese refugees on brink of death

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

South Sudanese wait to collect food donated by Saudi Arabia Government through the Islamic Council of South Sudan Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Juba South Sudan. CREDIT: AP Photo/Samir Bol Refugees living in South Sudan and neighboring countries are "close to the abyss" of death if donor countries do not raise $1.4 billion to respond to the growing famine and drought conditions this year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Programme said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... 17 hr CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,651 • Total comments across all topics: 281,068,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC