Massive funding shortfall puts South Sudanese refugees on brink of death
South Sudanese wait to collect food donated by Saudi Arabia Government through the Islamic Council of South Sudan Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Juba South Sudan. CREDIT: AP Photo/Samir Bol Refugees living in South Sudan and neighboring countries are "close to the abyss" of death if donor countries do not raise $1.4 billion to respond to the growing famine and drought conditions this year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Programme said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|17 hr
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC