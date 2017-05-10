Kabila names new DRC government despite agreement on elections
A list of 60 ministers and deputy ministers was announced on state television in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday. President Joseph Kabila kept the same people from his previous government in charge of key ministries, including foreign affairs, interior, justice and mines.
