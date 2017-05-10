IMF chief proposes visit to Congo amid economic slump

May 11 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde has written to Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila to propose a visit from IMF officials amid a deepening economic crisis, the finance minister said on Thursday. The rare move by the IMF's top official to outline such a proposal directly to a head of state underscores concerns about rapid currency depreciation, low foreign reserves, violent political upheaval and a dire need for cash.

