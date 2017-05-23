'I didn't choose the life of a refugee'

Shared story: Ernest Bukasa shares his story at the refugee forum at Club Sapphire on Saturday, May 20, organised by the Social Justice Advocates. Keynote speeches by Ernest Bukasa and Professor William Maley highlighted a positive gathering at Club Sapphire, Merimbula for a forum about refugees on Saturday, May 20. About 80 people listened to speeches and a question and answer session related to refugees and asylum seekers coming to Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bega District News.