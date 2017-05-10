German Broadcaster Wants Immediate Release Of Its Reporter Held In Dr Congo
German international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle , has demanded the immediate release of its reporter who is being held by the authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo . According to DW, Antediteste Niragira, was arrested by operatives of the Congolese intelligence service while he was reporting on Burundian refugees in the DRC.
