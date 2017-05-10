German Broadcaster Wants Immediate Re...

German Broadcaster Wants Immediate Release Of Its Reporter Held In Dr Congo

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

German international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle , has demanded the immediate release of its reporter who is being held by the authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo . According to DW, Antediteste Niragira, was arrested by operatives of the Congolese intelligence service while he was reporting on Burundian refugees in the DRC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC