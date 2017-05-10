Free people detest symbols of their past enslavement: Opinion

In " When We Were Kings ," a documentary about the 1974 title fight in Zaire between George Foreman and Muhammad Ali in Africa, there's an explanation provided for why Foreman, who was much darker and had much more prominent African features than Ali, was hated by the residents of that African nation. When Foreman stepped off the plane in Kinshasha, he had with him his German shepherd, Dago.

