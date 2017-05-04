For Refugees In Seattle, Rising Rents...

For Refugees In Seattle, Rising Rents Mean The Search For Home Isn't Over

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Refugees who make it to the United States face new challenges: a new language, a new White House administration and, in Seattle, a tough rental market. A man in Seatac is trying to soften the landing for others like him who've been resettled from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC