Flemington church hosts Ancient Prayers for Our Time concert

Dedicated to serving the poorest of the poor through the art of sacred music, Caritas Chamber Chorale will present a series of concerts to benefit the Adorno Fathers' African Mission. The concerts, titled Ancient Prayers for Our Time, will consist of two Mass settings for chorus and string orchestra - the Schubert Mass in G and the Gjeilo Sunrise Mass.

Chicago, IL

