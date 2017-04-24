First Cobalt to Acquire 70% Interest in 190 Square Kilometres in the DR Congo

First Cobalt Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive letter of intent with an associate of Madini Minerals , to form a strategic alliance and earn a controlling interest over seven prospective copper-cobalt exploration properties covering 190 square kilometres in the Democratic Republic of the Congo . Properties represent substantial land package totaling 190 km2 on the Central African Copperbelt in Katanga, DRC, all with known surface mineralization " I am very pleased to be partnering with Madini in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

