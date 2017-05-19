European parliament member fined for ...

European parliament member fined for racist remarks

An Italian member of the European Parliament was ordered Thursday to pay 50,000 euros to a black Cabinet minister after he made racist remarks about her during a radio interview. MEP Mario Borghezio of Italy's Northern League party, made the remarks in a 2013 interview about Cecile Kyenge, then Italy's integration minister and the first black person to serve in the nation's Cabinet.

