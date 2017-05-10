Ebola vaccine could get first real-world test in emerging outbreak

An outbreak of the Ebola virus has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo , the World Health Organization said on 12 May. Congolese authorities have reported nine suspected cases of Ebola infection in the past three weeks; the WHO has confirmed one, and tests are pending on others. Now health officials are considering whether to deploy an experimental Ebola vaccine against the outbreak, for the first time since the WHO gave it preliminary approval in April.

