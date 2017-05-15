Ebola outbreak reported in Democratic...

Ebola outbreak reported in Democratic Republic of Congo

Since April 22, there have been nine suspected Ebola cases and three deaths, the WHO said. One out of the five blood samples tested at the DRC's National Biomedical Research Institute tested positive for the disease.

Chicago, IL

