Ebola in DR Congo's isolated far north a logistical challenge
A World Health Organization spokesman on Sunday confirmed two Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, bringing the outbreak's total to 19 suspected and confirmed cases, including three deaths.
