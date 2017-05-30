Ebola: FG, Lagos query Kenya Airways over corpse repatriation
The Federal and Lagos State Governments are seeking sanctions against Kenya Airways for conveying a corpse from the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, without necessary approval even as laboratory test conducted on the body revealed that the cause of death was not Ebola Virus disease. Also, contrary to speculations that the corpse was brought to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, the Management said the body was not taken to LUTH but quarantine at the airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC