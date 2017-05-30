Ebola: FG, Lagos query Kenya Airways ...

Ebola: FG, Lagos query Kenya Airways over corpse repatriation

The Federal and Lagos State Governments are seeking sanctions against Kenya Airways for conveying a corpse from the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, without necessary approval even as laboratory test conducted on the body revealed that the cause of death was not Ebola Virus disease. Also, contrary to speculations that the corpse was brought to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, the Management said the body was not taken to LUTH but quarantine at the airport.

Chicago, IL

