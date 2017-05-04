Durham celebrates a Refugee Daya in a show of solidarity

Hundreds of residents, old and new, gathered at Durham Central Park to celebrate the city's first Durham Refugee Day, honoring immigrants living in Durham. The idea for the celebration, organized by Durham-based refugee resettlement agencies Church World Service and World Relief, came about earlier this year after the Durham City Council passed a resolution opposing President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily excluding refugees from some Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.