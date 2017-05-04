DR Congo arrests 14 Chinese for wood ...

DR Congo arrests 14 Chinese for wood smuggling14 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Fourteen Chinese people suspected of illegally exporting red wood from the Democratic Republic of Congo were arrested, local officials have said. "We have arrested Chinese people who were cutting wood in our region," Celestin Pande, acting governor of the Haut- Katanga region, told AFP yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC