Did Murdered U.N. Expert Unknowingly Tell Her Killers How to Find Her?
By informing FARDC Brigadier General Emmanuel Lombe of their itinerary, which would be standard practice, did Zaida Catalan sign her death warrant and that of her colleague Michael Sharp in the Democratic Republic of Congo? "The U.N. Security Council urged the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday to cooperate in the investigation into the killing of two UN experts and the mass graves found in the Kasai region." The Voice of America/Africa presser then segues to a statement written by France that calls on Kinshasa and opposition parties to reach an agreement allowing a presidential election to move forward before the end of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC