Did Murdered U.N. Expert Unknowingly ...

Did Murdered U.N. Expert Unknowingly Tell Her Killers How to Find Her?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: OpEdNews

By informing FARDC Brigadier General Emmanuel Lombe of their itinerary, which would be standard practice, did Zaida Catalan sign her death warrant and that of her colleague Michael Sharp in the Democratic Republic of Congo? "The U.N. Security Council urged the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday to cooperate in the investigation into the killing of two UN experts and the mass graves found in the Kasai region." The Voice of America/Africa presser then segues to a statement written by France that calls on Kinshasa and opposition parties to reach an agreement allowing a presidential election to move forward before the end of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC