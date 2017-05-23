Democratic Republic of the Congo on t...

Democratic Republic of the Congo on track with its HIV catch-up plan

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's HIV catch-up plan shows that impressive results in the response to HIV can be made when partners work together. Launched in December 2016, the western and central Africa catch-up plan aims to ensure that 4.5 million people living with HIV in the region will have access to HIV treatment by 2020.

