Congo-Kinshasa: Confusion Over Opposition Leader's Funeral
Months after the death of the Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi wa Mulumba, his remains have not been buried, reports Mulumba died in the Belgian capital Bruxelles on February 1, 2017, at age 84. The repatriation of his body remains a source of dispute between his family and his political party the The Union for Democracy and Social Progress , as well as the country's government. The return of his remains was initially planned for May 12, but was again postponed - this time because of a disagreement about the burial site.
